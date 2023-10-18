INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S BUSINESS REVIEW, JULY – SEPTEMBER 2023 (Q3/23)

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - PRESS RELEASE - OCTOBER 18, 2023, 09.00 EEST.



SSH Communications Security's Business Review, July 1 – September 30, 2023, will be published on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at 09.00 EEST.

A conference call for media, investors, and analysts will be at 10.00 EEST on the same day. The Business Review will be presented by CEO Teemu Tunkelo and CFO Michael Kommonen.

The presentation materials (in English) will be available on SSH Communications Security’s website (www.ssh.com/investors) after the conference call. If you would like to send any questions in advance, please email them to lauri.koponen@ssh.com.

Time: October 25, 2023, at 10.00–11.00 EEST

Place: Video call

To join the meeting, please register no later than Tuesday, October 24 at 15.00 EEST by sending an email to lauri.koponen@ssh.com. You can also join the call straight from the link below.

About SSH

SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.