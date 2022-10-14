NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

14.10.2022 18:00:47

Invitation to Comets Capital Markets Day 2022

Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference
14.10.2022 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Comet has continued its growth in a challenging environment in 2022. Under the leadership of Stephan Haferl, the new CEO, Comet is implementing its focus strategy with determination.

We are pleased to invite you to an in-person Capital Markets Day in Zurich. If you cant be there, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.

Join us to hear where Comet stands on this promising journey to achieving its 2025 targets in a market environment marked by uncertainties. Learn why Comet's solutions continue to add value for our customers.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Hotel Widder, Rennweg 7, CH-8001 Zurich, Widder Saal

 

In case you plan to attend in person we kindly ask you to register until November 7 using the following link as the number of seats at Hotel Widder is limited:

LINK TO MEETING REGISTRATION

The link to the live video webcast will be posted on www.comet-group.com shortly before the event.

 

Program

From 9:00 a.m.

 Arrival of guests

 

09:30 a.m.

Managing growth in volatile markets

Stephan Haferl, CEO

10:10 a.m.

Financial metrics & Outlook

Lisa Pataki, CFO

10:55 a.m.

Synertia ® + Gen 3 match control: the future of plasma control

André Grede, VP Global R&D

11:25 a.m.

Panel discussion:
priorities of the Divisions

Michael Kammerer, President Division PCT

Dionys van de Ven,
President Division IXS

Michael Berger,
President Division IXM

11:55 a.m.

Final Q&A

CEO, CFO,
Division Presidents

12:15 p.m.

Apéro riche

 

We are looking forward to your participation.

Comet Group Communications & IR team


Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1464479

 
1464479  14.10.2022 CET/CEST

