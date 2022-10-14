Invitation to Comets Capital Markets Day 2022

Comet has continued its growth in a challenging environment in 2022. Under the leadership of Stephan Haferl, the new CEO, Comet is implementing its focus strategy with determination.

We are pleased to invite you to an in-person Capital Markets Day in Zurich. If you cant be there, you have the option to follow the event virtually in a live video webcast.

Join us to hear where Comet stands on this promising journey to achieving its 2025 targets in a market environment marked by uncertainties. Learn why Comet's solutions continue to add value for our customers.