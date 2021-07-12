|
12.07.2021 09:00:00
Invitation to conference call 30 July 2021 at 10:00 CEST
Cavotec SA will publish its Q2 report 2021, 30 July 2021 at 07:00 CEST.
A conference call, including a short presentation of the report for shareholders, analysts and media will be held 30 July at 10:00 CEST, followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation will be held by Cavotec’s CEO Mikael Norin and CFO Glenn Withers.
We kindly ask you to dial in 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.
Conference call Dial-in number:
SE: +46856642706
UK: +443333009268
US: +16467224902
Weblink: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cavotec-q2-2021
ENDS
For further details please contact:
Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34 - Email: investor@cavotec.com
This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:00 CEST on 12 July 2021.
About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications worldwide. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient, and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com.
Attachment