WKN: A0F657 / ISIN: CH0022427626

03.11.2025 16:58:13

Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2025, 10.30 am

LEM HOLDING SA / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2025, 10.30 am

03.11.2025 / 16:58 CET/CEST

LEM Holding SA – Half Year Results 2025/26

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2025/26 on 10 November 2025. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7.00 am CET.

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Antoine Chulia, CFO, will explain the 2025/26 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 10 November 2025, 10.30 am (CET).

To participate in the conference call, you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link.

If you have any questions, you can contact:

Kind regards,

Frank Rehfeld                                       Antoine Chulia
CEO                                                      CFO

LEM – Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers’ systems are optimized, reliable, and safe.

Our 1,666 people in 17 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation, and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com 

Investor contact
Antoine Chulia, CFO
+41 22 706 12 50
investor@lem.com

Media contact
Dynamics Group
Thomas Balmer, +41 79 703 87 28, tba@dynamicsgroup.ch
Christian Wolf, +41 79 457 72 05, cwo@dynamicsgroup.ch

If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete

If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LEM HOLDING SA
Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
1217 Meyrin
Switzerland
E-mail: investor@lem.com
Internet: www.lem.com
ISIN: CH0022427626
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2223004

 
End of News EQS News Service

2223004  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

