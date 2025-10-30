Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2025, 10.30 am

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2025/26 on 10 November 2025. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website ( www.lem.com/en/investors ) from 7.00 am CET.

Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Antoine Chulia, CFO, will explain the 2025/26 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 10 November 2025, 10.30 am (CET).

To participate in the conference call, you can register here . After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).

The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link . Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link .

