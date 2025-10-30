LEM Aktie
WKN: A0F657 / ISIN: CH0022427626
|
03.11.2025 16:58:33
Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2025, 10.30 am
|
LEM HOLDING SA
/ Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
LEM Holding SA – Half Year Results 2025/26
Dear Ladies and Gentlemen
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its half year results 2025/26 on 10 November 2025. The ad hoc announcement, Half-Year Report, and presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the LEM website (www.lem.com/en/investors) from 7.00 am CET.
Frank Rehfeld, CEO, and Antoine Chulia, CFO, will explain the 2025/26 half year results and provide an outlook for the current financial year at a media and investor conference call and audio webcast. The conference call and audio webcast in English will take place on Monday, 10 November 2025, 10.30 am (CET).
To participate in the conference call, you can register here. After registration, you will receive a confirmation by e-mail with individual dial-in data. As a participant in the telephone conference, you can follow the presentation here (please mute the browser sound).
The presentation will be broadcast as a live audio webcast. To access, please use this link. Questions can be asked via the chat function. A replay will be available at the same day at this link.
If you have any questions, you can contact:
Kind regards,
Frank Rehfeld Antoine Chulia
LEM – Life Energy Motion
A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers’ systems are optimized, reliable, and safe.
Our 1,666 people in 17 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of megatrends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation, and digitization. With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.
Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company’s ticker symbol is LEHN.
Investor contact
Media contact
If you do not wish to receive further media releases from LEM, you can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the following link: One-click-delete
If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEM HOLDING SA
|Route du Nant-d'Avril 152
|1217 Meyrin
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|investor@lem.com
|Internet:
|www.lem.com
|ISIN:
|CH0022427626
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2223004
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2223004 03.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEM S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
16:58
|Invitation to Conference Call and Audio Webcast 10 November 2025, 10.30 am (EQS Group)
|
29.10.25
|SPI-Wert LEM-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in LEM von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|SPI-Wert LEM-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in LEM von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Zuversicht in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|SIX-Handel So bewegt sich der SPI nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in Zürich: Das macht der SPI am Montagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|SIX-Handel SPI beginnt die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.25
|SPI-Wert LEM-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein LEM-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu LEM S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEM S.A.
|484,50
|-1,52%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX mit freundlichem Start in den November -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den neuen Monat mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag im November freundlich. Die US-Börsen weisen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Montag unterdessen ebenfalls nach oben.