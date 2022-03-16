Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to Cosmo's full-year 2021 results and 2022 outlook webcast presentation on 23 March 2022



16-March-2022 / 06:00 GMT/BST

Dublin, Ireland - 16 March 2022: Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) ('Cosmo') announced today that it will publish its full-year 2021 results on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 at 07:00 am CET ahead of the previously planned date (31 March 2022). Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life science journalists to a live video webcast which will follow at 2:00 pm CET with Alessandro Della Chà, CEO, and Niall Donnelly, CFO, to discuss the 2021 financial and operating results and next milestones of the company.



Live conference call and video webcast presentation:

Date: Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Time: 2:00 pm CET



Webcast link: Chrome (recommended) or Firefox

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=96saDCmZ



Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast.



Via phone:

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone, may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 The presentation and press release as well as the Annual Report 2021 will be available for download as of 07:00 am CET on 23 March 2022 at www.cosmopharma.com. Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months. Calendar Annual General Meeting 2022 27 May 2022 Half-Year Results 2022 29 July 2022 About Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally including Lialda(R), Uceris(R)/Cortiment(R) and Winlevi(R). Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius(TM) which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo(R) to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk(R) to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com Disclaimer

