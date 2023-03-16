|
16.03.2023 07:00:21
Invitation to Cosmos full-year 2022 financial results and 2023 outlook webcast presentation on 23 March 2023
|
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Dublin, Ireland 16 March 2023: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) announced today that it will publish its full-year 2022 results on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 07:00 am CET.
Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life science journalists to a live video webcast which will follow at 2:00 pm CET with Mauro Ajani, Founder and Chairman, Alessandro Della Chà, CEO, and Niall Donnelly, CFO, to discuss the 2022 financial and operating results as well as the next milestones of the company.
Live conference call and video webcast presentation:
Date: Thursday, 23 March 2023
Webcast link: Chrome (recommended) or Firefox https://media.choruscall.eu/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L3HNXtf4
Via phone:
Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone, may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.
The presentation and media release as well as the Annual Report 2022 will be available for download as of 07:00 am CET on 23 March 2023 at www.cosmopharma.com
The webcast, along with the presentation, will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months.
Contact:
Hazel Winchester
Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
|Riverside 2, Sir John Rogersons
|Dublin 2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+ 353 1 817 0370
|E-mail:
|info@cosmopharma.com
|Internet:
|https://www.cosmopharma.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0011832936
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1583775
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1583775 16.03.2023 GMT/BST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!