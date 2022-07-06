Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation to Cosmos Half-Year 2022 Results Webcast on 28 July 2022



06.07.2022 / 06:00



Dublin, Ireland 6 July 2022: COSMO Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN, XETRA: C43) (Cosmo) announced today that it will publish its Half-Year 2022 results on Thursday, 28 July 2022 at 07:00 am CEST. Cosmo invites investors, financial analysts and business/life science journalists to a live video webcast which will follow at 2:00 pm CEST with Alessandro Della Chà, CEO, and Niall Donnelly, CFO, to discuss the financial and operating results and next milestones of the company. Live conference call and video webcast presentation:

Date: Thursday, 28 July 2022 Time: 2:00 pm CEST

Participant webcast link: Chrome (recommended) or Firefox

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=08a78URt

Please note that there is a function to type in your questions via webcast. Via phone

Participants wishing to ask verbal questions via phone, may call the following numbers below. To ensure prompt access, please call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

Switzerland / Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The presentation and press release as well as the Half-Year Report 2022 will be available for download as of 07:00 am CEST on 28 July 2022 at www.cosmopharma.com. Replay

The webcast, along with the presentation will be available online shortly after the event and accessible for three months. Upcoming Calendar of Events Half-Year 2022 Report July 28, 2022 Commerzbank and ODDO BHF Conference September 6-8, 2022 Investora Conference, Zurich September 21-22, 2022 Credit Suisse Equity Forum Switzerland November 15-17, 2022 Jefferies 2022 London Healthcare Conference November 15-17, 2022 About Cosmo

Cosmo is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®, Uceris®/Cortiment® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of GI Genius which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. Cosmo has licensed Aemcolo® to Red Hill Biopharma Ltd. for the US and has licensed Relafalk® to Dr. Falk Gmbh for the EU and other countries. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Companys website: www.cosmopharma.com Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. Contact

Hazel Winchester,

Head of Investor Relations

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.

Tel: +353 1 817 03 70

hwinchester@cosmopharma.com

End of Media Release

