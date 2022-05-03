|
03.05.2022 18:00:15
Invitation to Dufrys First Quarter 2022 Trading Update
|
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Dufry is delighted to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2022 Conference Call:
Thursday, 19th of May 2022
Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG and Xavier Rossinyol, Designated CEO Dufry AG. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.
Time/Agenda:
Presentation and Conference Call:
The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 19th of June 2022.
Telephone Access
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.
News Release & Presentation
For further information please contact:
Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 420 locations in 66 countries across all six continents.
The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
Social Responsibility
