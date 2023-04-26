26.04.2023 07:00:14

Invitation to Dufrys First Quarter 2023 Trading Update

Dufry is delighted to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2023 Video Conference Webcast:

Wednesday, 10th May 2023
at 14.30h CEST

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.


Presentation and Video Conference 
Access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 10th June 2023.

Participants will also be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration. 

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com. The Q&A will be possible via phone and webcast.
 

News Release & Presentation
Dufry will publish its First Quarter Trading Update on 10th May 2023 at 06.30h CEST with the presentation available on  Dufrys IR website

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer 
For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler
Global Head
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 22
kristin.koehler@dufry.com		 Renzo Radice
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 79 461 23 34
renzo.radice@dufry.com

DUFRY GROUP LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER

Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.

Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufrys business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.

To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com


