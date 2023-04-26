|
Invitation to Dufrys First Quarter 2023 Trading Update
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Dufry is delighted to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2023 Video Conference Webcast:
Wednesday, 10th May 2023
Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.
Participants will also be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com. The Q&A will be possible via phone and webcast.
News Release & Presentation
Legal Disclaimer
For further information please contact:
DUFRY GROUP LEADING GLOBAL TRAVEL EXPERIENCE PLAYER
Dufry (SIX: DUFN), founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, delivers a revolutionary travel experience to consumers worldwide by uniquely combining retail, food & beverage and digital. Our company addresses 2.3 billion passengers in more than 75 countries in 5,500 outlets across 1,200 airports, motorways, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and other locations across all six continents. With the traveler at our core, we are creating value for all our stakeholders including concession and brand partners, employees, communities, and finally, our shareholders.
Sustainability is an inherent element of Dufrys business strategy aiming for sustainable and profitable growth of the company while fostering high standards of environmental stewardship and social equity.
To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com
