Invitation to Dufrys First Quarter 2023 Trading Update

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.



Presentation and Video Conference

Access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 10th June 2023.

Participants will also be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com. The Q&A will be possible via phone and webcast.



News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its First Quarter Trading Update on 10th May 2023 at 06.30h CEST with the presentation available on Dufrys IR website.

