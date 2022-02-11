|
Invitation to Dufry's Full Year Results 2021 on March 8, 2022
|
Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Full Year Results 2021 Presentation
Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
For those planning to attend the physical event, we kindly request confirmation through ir@dufry.ch by March 1, 2022.
It will be ensured that all COVID-related measures are followed during the event. Please review the latest safety guidelines prior to the event.
TELEPHONE & WEBCAST
In addition to the presentation, a Conference Call and Webcast will be held for participants who wish to attend virtually.
Participants are kindly requested to pre-register for the conference call and webcast here.
Access to the webcast platform will be available here. A playback option will be available until April 9, 2022 on Dufry's IR website.
For further information:
Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 430 locations in 64 countries across all six continents.
The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
Social Responsibility
