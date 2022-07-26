Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 07:00:14

Invitation to Dufrys Half Year Results 2022

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation to Dufrys Half Year Results 2022

26.07.2022 / 07:00

Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Half Year Results 2022 Video Conference Webcast:

Tuesday, 9th August 2022
From 14.30h CEST

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Time/Agenda:
-    14:30 CEST Investor & Analyst Presentation followed by Q&A

Presentation and Video Conference:

The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 9th September 2022. 

We recommend participating at the video conference. Q&A will be possible via webcast. In case needed, participants will be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.

News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its 2022 Half Year Results on 9th August 2022 at 07.00h CEST with the presentation available on Dufrys IR website.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler
Global Head
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 22
kristin.koehler@dufry.com		 Renzo Radice
Corporate Communications &
Investor Relations
Phone: +41 61 266 44 19
renzo.radice@dufry.com

 
Dufry Group A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 420 locations in 66 countries across all six continents. 

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
 

Social Responsibility
Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Childrens Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Dufry International AG
Brunngässlein 12
4010 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41612664444
E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com
Internet: www.dufry.com
ISIN: CH0023405456
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405569

 
End of News EQS News Service

1405569  26.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405569&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dufry AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dufry AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dufry AG 73,96 0,00% Dufry AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich leichter -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Dienstag vor Handelsstart tiefer erwartet. In Fernost präsentierten sich die größten Börsen höher, nur die Börse in Tokio hängt zurück.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen