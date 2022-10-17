|
Invitation to Dufrys Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update
Dufry International AG
Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Third Quarter Trading Update 2022 Video Conference Webcast:
Wednesday, 2nd November 2022
Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.
Presentation and Video Conference:
The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 2nd December 2022.
We recommend participating at the video conference. Q&A will be possible via webcast. In case needed, participants will be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.
News Release & Presentation
Please note that the presentation will be broadcast live from New York followed by a US roadshow. On this occasion only, the news release and presentation will be made available at 17:50h CET on November 2, 2022, ahead of the conference call.
For further information please contact:
Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 420 locations in 66 countries across all six continents.
The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.
Social Responsibility
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1465451
