Invitation to Dufrys Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update

Dufry is delighted to invite you to our Third Quarter Trading Update 2022 Video Conference Webcast:

Wednesday, 2nd November 2022

at 18.15h CET

Speakers will be Xavier Rossinyol, CEO Dufry AG, and Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG. The presentation and video conference will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Presentation and Video Conference:

The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 2nd December 2022.

We recommend participating at the video conference. Q&A will be possible via webcast. In case needed, participants will be able to access via phone by pre-registering here. You will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.

News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its Third Quarter Trading Update on 2nd November 2022 at 17.50h CET with the presentation available on Dufrys IR website.



Please note that the presentation will be broadcast live from New York followed by a US roadshow. On this occasion only, the news release and presentation will be made available at 17:50h CET on November 2, 2022, ahead of the conference call.