EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS -- 15 APRIL 2024 AT 11:30

Invitation to Eezy Plc’s Capital Markets Day 2024

Eezy organizes Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts, and media on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

During the Capital Markets Day, Eezy's CEO Siina Saksi along with other members of the management team will present the company's strategy as a builder of good working life, long-term targets, sources of growth and profitability, and the market situation of different business areas.

The Capital Markets Day will take place at Hotel St. George, located at Yrjönkatu 13, Helsinki. Institutional investors, analysts, and media representatives are welcome to attend the event in person. The event can also be followed via a live webcast at https://eezy.videosync.fi/2024-cmd.





AGENDA

8:30 Registration and morning coffee

9:00 Presentations and Q&A

12:00 CMD ends. Lunch and discussions with Eezy's management.





The detailed agenda of the Capital Markets Day will be announced on the company's website www.eezy.fi closer to the event. Presentation materials and recording will be available on the company's website after the event. The presentations will be held in Finnish.

Registrations are open until May 14, at https://tinyurl.com/eezycmd24.





Further information:

Siina Saksi

CEO

siina.saksi@eezy.fi

Phone: +358 50 550 3912

Marleena Bask

Chief Communication and Marketing Officer

marleena.bask@eezy.fi

Phone: +358 50 352 3643

Eezy Plc is Finland’s widest expert house on work life, whose mission is to be a builder of good working life. We serve our customers in areas such as staffing, corporate cultures design, leadership coaching and development, recruitment, employment services, light entrepreneurship, and personnel surveys. We know the pulse of Finnish work life because we employ about 25,000 people annually, carry out 900 organizational development projects, analyze 200,000 personnel survey responses and conduct 3,300 person assessments. Our revenue was 219 M€ in 2023, and our share is listed at Helsinki Stock Exchange. Eezy - long live life and work. www.eezy.fi