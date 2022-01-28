EFECTE PLC -- PRESS RELEASE – 28 January 2022 at 13:30





Invitation to Efecte’s Capital Markets Day 2022

We invite investors and analysts to Efecte’s Capital Markets Day 2022 on Wednesday, 9 March 2022 starting at 15:00 and ending at the latest 18.00 Finnish time. The event will be organized as a webcast and will focus on our strategy, including our go-to-market and product plans. Program of the event will be available closer to the event on Efecte’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com.

You can register to and follow the event here: https://efecte.videosync.fi/2022-cmd

After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. All presentations will be recorded. The recordings and presentation materials will be available on Efecte’s investor pages at investors.efecte.com after the event. The language of the event and the materials will be English.





