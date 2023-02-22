Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
22.02.2023 15:00:00

Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting 2022 interim results

Enefit Green will publish its unaudited 2022 interim report on 28 February 2023 after the close fo trading on Nasdaq Tallinn. To introduce the report, Enefit Green invites investors to join webinars on the following day 01 March 2023 according to the following schedule:


01 March 2023 at 11.00 – 12.00 EET – webinar in Estonian

01 March 2023 at 12.10 – 13.10 EET – webinar in English


To join the webinars please use Worksup web environment via this link: https://worksup.com/app/#/event/EGR0103/

Event ID (if required): EGR0103

Prior registration is not required.

Results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Both sessions will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of both events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions in advance to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinar will be made available on the company’s web page: https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communications
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Enefit Green AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Enefit Green AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Enefit Green AS Registered Shs 4,16 1,86% Enefit Green AS Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Chinas Börsen letztlich etwas leichter
Die Wall Street wechselte zwischen den Vorzeichen. Der heimische Markt schloss am Donnerstag etwas fester. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruhte derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen