Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting 2022 interim results

Enefit Green will publish its unaudited 2022 interim report on 28 February 2023 after the close fo trading on Nasdaq Tallinn. To introduce the report, Enefit Green invites investors to join webinars on the following day 01 March 2023 according to the following schedule:





01 March 2023 at 11.00 – 12.00 EET – webinar in Estonian

01 March 2023 at 12.10 – 13.10 EET – webinar in English





To join the webinars please use Worksup web environment via this link: https://worksup.com/app/#/event/EGR0103/

Event ID (if required): EGR0103

Prior registration is not required.

Results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Both sessions will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of both events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions in advance to investor@enefitgreen.ee .

The recording of the webinar will be made available on the company’s web page: https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

