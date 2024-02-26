Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting 2023 interim results

Enefit Green will publish its unaudited 2023 interim report on 29 February 2024 at 09.00 and invites investors to join webinars presenting the results according to the following schedule:



29 February 2024 at 11.00 – 12.00 EET – webinar in Estonian, to join the webinar please use this link.

29 February 2024 at 13.00 – 14.00 EET – webinar in English, to join the webinar please use this link.

Prior registration is not required.

Results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Both sessions will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of both events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions in advance to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinar will be made available on the company’s web page: https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communications

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.