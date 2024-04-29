29.04.2024 08:00:00

Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q1 2024 interim results

Enefit Green will publish its Q1 2024 interim report on 2 May 2024 at 09.00 EEST and will host two online webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

2 May 2024 at 11.00 EEST webinar in Estonian.

To join the event (in Estonian), please click here.

2 May 2024 at 13.00 EEST webinar in English.

To join the event (in English), please click here.

During both events results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee.

The recording of the webinars will be made available on the company’s web page.



Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.



