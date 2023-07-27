|
27.07.2023 08:00:00
Invitation to Enefit Green investor webinars presenting Q2 2023 interim results
Enefit Green will publish its Q2 2023 interim report on 3 August
2023 at 09.00 EEST and will host two online webinars to present the Q2 2023 results according to the following schedule.
3 August 2023 at 11.00 EEST - Webinar in Estonian.
To join the event (in Estonian), please click here.
3 August 2023 at 13.00 EEST - Webinar in English.
To join the event (in English), please click here.
During both events results will be presented by Aavo Kärmas, CEO and Veiko Räim, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. As the duration of the events will be limited to approximately 1 hour, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to investor@enefitgreen.ee.
The recording of the webinars will be made available on the company’s web page.
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
investor@enefitgreen.ee
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/
Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.
