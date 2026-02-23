VAT Aktie

VAT für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 22:30:14

Invitation to FY 2025 media and analyst conference

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Invitation to FY 2025 media and analyst conference

23.02.2026 / 22:30 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2025 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.

Our CEO Urs Gantner, and CFO Fabian Chiozza, will report on the detailed full-year 2025 results and give you an outlook for 2026. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.

Date:               Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time:               11:00 a.m. CET

Location:        Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich

This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.

For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu “Attendance”:

RegistrATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

VAT will publish its 2025 Annual Report and a Media Release at 6:30 a.m. CET on March 3, 2026 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available on the VAT Group website at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Investor Relations, VAT

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Investor Relations & Sustainability
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 553 70 13
investors@vat.ch

Christopher Wickli
+41 81 553 75 39

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2280360

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280360  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VAT

mehr Nachrichten