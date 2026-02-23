VAT Aktie
WKN DE: A2AGGY / ISIN: CH0311864901
|
23.02.2026 22:30:14
Invitation to FY 2025 media and analyst conference
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2025 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.
Our CEO Urs Gantner, and CFO Fabian Chiozza, will report on the detailed full-year 2025 results and give you an outlook for 2026. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.
Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. CET
Location: Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich
This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.
For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu “Attendance”:
Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:
LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE
In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:
+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)
+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)
+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)
VAT will publish its 2025 Annual Report and a Media Release at 6:30 a.m. CET on March 3, 2026 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available on the VAT Group website at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Investor Relations, VAT
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAT Group AG
|Seelistrasse 1
|9469 Haag
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 81 771 61 61
|Fax:
|+41 81 771 48 30
|E-mail:
|reception@vat.ch
|Internet:
|www.vatvalve.com
|ISIN:
|CH0311864901
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2280360
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2280360 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VAT
|
23.02.26
|Invitation to FY 2025 media and analyst conference (EQS Group)
|
23.02.26
|Einladung zur Jahresabschluss 2025 Medien und Investoren Konferenz (EQS Group)
|
23.02.26
|SLI aktuell: SLI verbucht am Montagmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.02.26
|SPI-Titel VAT-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in VAT von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.02.26
|Börse Zürich in Grün: SLI bewegt sich am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SLI letztendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26