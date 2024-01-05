|
05.01.2024 08:00:54
Invitation to HMS Networks’ fourth quarter conference call 2023
HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its fourth quarter report of 2023 on Friday January 26, 2024, at approximately 07.30 AM CET.
On the same day, at 09.00 AM CET, President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report in a conference call for press and analysts.
The presentation is in English and can be followed live via telephone or web. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS’ website prior to the telephone conference.
If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.
If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS’ website after the call.
For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983
HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in industrial information and communication technology (Industrial ICT). HMS develops and manufactures products under the Anybus®, Ixxat®, Ewon® and Intesis® brands. Development takes place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles, Igualada, Wetzlar, Buchen, Delft, Sibiu, Rotterdam and Bilbao. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Germany, USA, Japan, China, Singapore, Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, UK, Sweden, South Korea, Australia, UAE and Vietnam, as well as through a worldwide network of distributors and partners. HMS employs over 800 people and reported sales of SEK 2,506 million in 2022. HMS is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.
Attachment
