27.06.2024 16:00:00

Invitation to HMS Networks’ second quarter conference call 2024

HMS Networks AB (publ) will release its second quarter report of 2024 on Friday July 12, 2024, at approximately 07.30 AM CEST.

On the same day, at 09.00 AM CEST, President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the report in a conference call for press and analysts.

The presentation is in English and can be followed live via telephone or web. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on HMS’ website prior to the telephone conference.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below.

Link to webcast

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

Link to teleconference

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS’ website after the call.

For more information, please contact:
Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01
Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983


HMS Networks AB (publ) is a market-leading provider of solutions in Industrial Information and Communication Technology (Industrial ICT) and employs over 1 200 people. Local sales and support are handled through over 20 sales offices all over the world, as well as through a wide network of distributors and partners. HMS reported sales of SEK 3,025 million in 2023 and is listed on the Nasdaq OMX in Stockholm in the Large Cap segment and Telecommunications sector.

