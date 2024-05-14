14.05.2024 17:45:00

Invitation to Idorsia's Full Year 2023 and Q1 2024 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call

Idorsia will publish its Full Year 2023 and Q1 2024 Financial Reporting on Tuesday May 21, 2024, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:         Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Time:         14:00 CEST / 11:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in procedure:
      1)   Participants are required to register in advance of the conference (link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in numbers, and a unique personal PIN.
      2)   In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI431f6c4637014f91bccc3da0d59c1adc

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Idorsia AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Idorsia AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Idorsia AG 19,80 8,20% Idorsia AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes legen zu -- ATX letztlich höher -- DAX schließt minimal schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester, der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich stärker. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen