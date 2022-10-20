|
20.10.2022 17:45:00
Invitation to Idorsia's nine-month financial results 2022 webcast and conference call
Idorsia will publish its financial results for the first nine months of 2022 on October 25, 2022, at 07:00 CEST.
An investor conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the results on the same day.
Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Time: 14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT
The call will start with presentations by senior management, followed by a Q&A session.
To support your preparations, the consensus estimates can be found under: www.idorsia.com/consensus-estimate.
Dial-in
procedure:
1) Participants are required to register in advance of the conference (link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in numbers, and a unique personal PIN.
2) In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.
Online Registration: LINK
Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.
Kind regards,
Andrew C. Weiss
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Anhang
