Invitation to Idorsia's webcast and conference call

An investor/analyst webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results of the Phase 3 PRECISION study of aprocitentan for patients with resistant hypertension. These results are being presented as a late-breaking science presentation during the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022.



Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 15:00 CET / 14:00 GMT / 08:00 CST

The call will start with presentations by Martine Clozel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Idorsia and Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, FAHA, FESC, ISHF, The University of Western Australia / Royal Perth Hospital and an investigator in the PRECISION study followed by a Q&A session.

Dial-in procedure:

1) Participants are required to register in advance of the conference (link already open for registration) using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will be provided with participant dial in numbers, and a unique personal PIN.



2) In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Online Registration: LINK

Webcast: Participants should go to the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.





Kind regards,

Andrew C. Weiss

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications





Attachment