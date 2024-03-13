Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 12:00:00

Invitation to KH Group’s 2023 result briefing on 21 March at 1:00 pm

KH Group Plc
Press release, 13 March 2024 at 1:00 pm EET

Invitation to KH Group’s 2023 result briefing on 21 March at 1:00 pm

KH Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Thursday 21 March at around 8 am EET. The company will organise a briefing in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EET at KH Group’s Head Office (Kuninkaalantie 19, 01300 Vantaa). At the event, KH Group’s CEO Lauri Veijalainen and CFO Ville Nikulainen will present the results and key events of 2023.

You can follow the live webcast and place questions at https://khgroup.videosync.fi/q4-2023. The recording of the webcast will be available on KH Group’s website later on the same day.

To join the event in person, kindly register by email to tiina.grondahl@khgroup.com latest on Tuesday 19 March. Coffeee will be served after the event.

Welcome!

KH GROUP PLC

Further information:
Lauri Veijalainen, CEO, tel. +358 46 876 1648

Distribution:
Major media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 0,66 -1,50% Sievi Capital Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX tiefer -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen