Press release, 13 March 2024 at 1:00 pm EET

Invitation to KH Group’s 2023 result briefing on 21 March at 1:00 pm

KH Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2023 on Thursday 21 March at around 8 am EET. The company will organise a briefing in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EET at KH Group’s Head Office (Kuninkaalantie 19, 01300 Vantaa). At the event, KH Group’s CEO Lauri Veijalainen and CFO Ville Nikulainen will present the results and key events of 2023.

You can follow the live webcast and place questions at https://khgroup.videosync.fi/q4-2023. The recording of the webcast will be available on KH Group’s website later on the same day.

To join the event in person, kindly register by email to tiina.grondahl@khgroup.com latest on Tuesday 19 March. Coffeee will be served after the event.

KH GROUP PLC

Lauri Veijalainen, CEO, tel. +358 46 876 1648

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.