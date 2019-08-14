Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Interim Report Q2-2019 on August 22, 2019

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) will issue its interim report for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday August 22 at 8.30 a.m. CEST, followed by an audiocast with teleconference at 11.00 a.m. CEST, hosted by Martin Welschof, CEO and members of the management team. The presentation will be held in English.

To participate, please call any of the following phone numbers from:

Sweden: +46-8-566-426-92

UK: +44-333-300-9272

US: +1-833-526-8383

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q2-2019

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program BI-1206, is currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

Martin Welschof, CEO

+46(0)46-286-85-50

martin.welschof@bioinvent.com



Hans Herklots, LifeSci Advisors

+41-79-598-71-49

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Sölvegatan 41

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46-286-85-50

www.bioinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: