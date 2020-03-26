Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim report for the first quarter 2020

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim report for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on April 23 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday April 23, 2020

Time: 9:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-04-23-q1

Telephone: +44(0)207-192-80-00, +1-631-510-74-95 or +46(0)8-506-921-80.

Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 6966854.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz

Vice President Corporate Communications

+46-8-788-52-51

per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson

Vice President Investor Relations

+46-8-788-51-30

johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

