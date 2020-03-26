|
26.03.2020 08:33:00
Invitation to Presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2020
STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim report for the first quarter of 2020 will be published on April 23 at approximately 7:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.
Presentation:
Date: Thursday April 23, 2020
Time: 9:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2020-04-23-q1
Telephone: +44(0)207-192-80-00, +1-631-510-74-95 or +46(0)8-506-921-80.
Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate "Essity" or conference ID 6966854.
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz
Vice President Corporate Communications
+46-8-788-52-51
per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson
Vice President Investor Relations
+46-8-788-51-30
johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
