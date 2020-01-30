|
30.01.2020 13:10:00
Invitation to Presentation of LeoVegas Fourth Quarter 2019
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeoVegas interim report for the fourth quarter 2019 will be published at 08:00 CET on February 14, 2020. A webcast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day, where Gustaf Hagman, CEO, and Stefan Nelson, CFO, will present the results.
A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation live. The webcast will be accessible at:
- https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9y6w2q8
To participate in the conference call by phone, please call one of the following numbers:
- SE: +46(0)8-50-69-21-80
- UK: +44(0)-20-71-92-80-00
- US: +1-63-15-10-74-95
- Confirmation code: 9682129
The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, and presentation material will be published on LeoVegas website, www.leovegasgroup.com under Investor Relations.
ABOUT LEOVEGAS MOBILE GAMING GROUP:
LeoVegas' vision and passion is to be "King of Casino". LeoVegas is the premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. LeoVegas is a global group in which LeoVegas AB (publ) is the parent company. LeoVegas AB (publ) does not conduct any gaming operations; rather, operating activities are conducted by subsidiaries within the Group. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Philip Doftvik,
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46-73-512-07-20
philip.doftvik@leovegasgroup.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-leovegas-fourth-quarter-2019,c3023645
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3023645/1185286.pdf
Invitation to presentation of LeoVegas fourth quarter 2019
Nachrichten zu LeoVegas ABmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.19
|Ausblick: LeoVegas AB gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.08.19
|Ausblick: LeoVegas AB gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.19
|Ausblick: LeoVegas AB legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.19
|Ausblick: LeoVegas AB mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
06.11.18
|Ausblick: LeoVegas AB stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.09.18
|LeoVegas AB : LeoVegas AB: LeoVentures invests in esports bet... (Investegate)
|
29.08.18