Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
16.04.2024 09:00:00

Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s first quarter results 2024

Oslo, 16 April 2024: Scatec ASA will release its first quarter results on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec webcast Q1 2024.

For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com  
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications & Government Affairs, meera.bhatia@scatec.com

About Scatec? 
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’.?To learn more, visit?www.scatec.com?or connect with us on?LinkedIn.? 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scatec Solar ASA 5,93 6,47% Scatec Solar ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stabilisierungsversuch nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX schließt freundlich -- DAX letztlich höher -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiatische Märkte gehen fester aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Markt notierte im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen