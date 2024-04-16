|
16.04.2024 09:00:00
Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s first quarter results 2024
Oslo, 16 April 2024: Scatec ASA will release its first quarter results on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 07:00 am (CEST).
A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken
11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec webcast Q1 2024.
For further information, please contact:
For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com
For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP Communications & Government Affairs, meera.bhatia@scatec.com
About Scatec?
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’.?To learn more, visit?www.scatec.com?or connect with us on?LinkedIn.?
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
