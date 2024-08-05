Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s second quarter results 2024

Oslo, 5 August 2024: Scatec ASA will release its second quarter and first half results on Friday 16 August 2024 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com , or Scatec webcast Q2 2024.





For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications, meera.bhatia@scatec.com



