|
12.04.2022 09:30:00
Invitation to presentation of Sinch’s interim report for the first quarter 2022
Stockholm, Sweden – April 12, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.
Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST
Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday April 28, 2022, at 14:00 CEST
Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.
Sweden: +46 (0) 8 506 92 180
UK: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Access code: 887 7308#
Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.
The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch com after publication.
Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.
For further information, please contact
Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com
About Sinch
Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sinch AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sinch Registered vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Sinch Registered zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Sinch Registered informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Ausblick: Sinch Registered präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Sinch Registered vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sinch AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sinch AB Registered Shs
|5,87
|-1,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen und Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen fester -- ATX im Minus -- DAX reduziert Verluste -- Asiens Handel endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Dienstagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX erobert eine wichtige psychologische Marke zurück. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag Gewinne. An den größten Börsen in Asien zeigte sich am Dienstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.