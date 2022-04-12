12.04.2022 09:30:00

Invitation to presentation of Sinch’s interim report for the first quarter 2022

Stockholm, Sweden – April 12, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST. A conference call and a webcast will take place at 14:00 CEST the same day where Oscar Werner, CEO, and Roshan Saldanha, CFO, will present the report. There will be a possibility to ask questions after the presentation.

Time for publication of the interim report
Thursday April 28, 2022, at 07:30 CEST

Time for conference call and webcast
Thursday April 28, 2022, at 14:00 CEST

Conference call dial-in details
Please make sure that you are connected to the conference by calling in to register a few minutes before the call begins.

Sweden:           +46 (0) 8 506 92 180
UK:                   +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US:                   +1 631 510 7495
Access code:    887 7308#

Webcast and slide deck
The live webcast will be available at investors.sinch.com/webcast.

The presentation and report will be available at investors.sinch com after publication.

Please also see investors.sinch.com/financial-calendar for other investor related events.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland
Investor Relations Director
Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath
Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations
Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55
E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 50 countries. Shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

