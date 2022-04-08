|
Invitation to Q1 2022 Trading Update Call
VAT cordially invites you to our Q1 2022 Trading Update Conference Call
Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the first quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for 2022. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Time: 09.00am CEST
Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.
The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK) for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
