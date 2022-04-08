08.04.2022 18:00:51

Invitation to Q1 2022 Trading Update Call

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Invitation to Q1 2022 Trading Update Call

08.04.2022 / 18:00

VAT cordially invites you to our Q1 2022 Trading Update Conference Call

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the business conditions during the first quarter of the year and give you an update on our expectations for 2022. After the formal remarks, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:                      Thursday, April 14, 2022

Time:                      09.00am CEST

Participants are asked to pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call will be available in the IR section of our website (LINK) for replay purposes approximately one hour after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch

Financial calendar 2021

Thursday, April 14, 2022 Q1 2022 trading update
Friday, May 6, 2022 Record Day; share register closed at 5pm CEST
Tuesday, May 17, 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022
Thursday, May 19, 2022 Ex-date
Monday, May 23, 2022 Dividend payment
Thursday, August 4, 2022 Half-year 2022 results
Thursday, October 13, 2022 Q3 2022 trading update

ABOUT VAT
VAT is the leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of high-end vacuum valves. VAT vacuum valves are mission-critical components for advanced manufacturing processes of innovative products used in daily life such as portable devices, flat screen monitors or solar panels. VAT is organized into two different reporting segments: Valves and Global Service offering high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services for an array of vacuum applications. VAT Group is a global player with over 2'500 employees and main manufacturing sites in Haag (Switzerland), Penang (Malaysia) and Arad (Romania). Net sales in the financial year 2021 amounted to CHF 901 million. 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1324491

 
End of News EQS News Service

1324491  08.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324491&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VATmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VATmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VAT 108,05 13,00% VAT

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen