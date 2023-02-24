|
24.02.2023 13:00:00
Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2022
Sievi Capital Plc
Press release, 24 February 2023 at 2.00 pm EET
Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2022 on Tuesday, 28 February at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 1:00 pm EET.
In the webcast, Jussi Majamaa, Sievi Capital’s CEO, and Tuomas Joensuu, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2022.
You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/q4-2022-result
Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 11:00 am on Tuesday, 28 February.
The presentation material will be available on Sievi Capital’s website later on the same day and the webcast recording on the following day at the latest.
SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127
DISTRIBUTION:
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi
Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We are on a transformation journey from a private equity investment company into a conglomerate. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of our target company KH-Koneet Group. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
