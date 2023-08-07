Invitation to Siili Solutions Plc’s results release for the first half-year period

Siili Solutions Plc Press release 7 August 2023 at 2:30 pm EEST

Siili Solutions Plc’s half-year report for the period 1 January – 30 June 2023 will be published on Wednesday 16 August 2023 on or about 9:00 EEST at the latest.

Virtual results release session for analysts, media and professional investors will be held on Wednesday 16 August 2023 at 13:00–14:00 EEST.

Siili Solutions’ CEO Tomi Pienimäki and CFO Aleksi Kankainen will discuss the results for the first year-half and outlook and plans for the future.

Participants are asked to register for the event by Monday 14 August 2023 using the form on this website: https://campaign.siili.com/interimreport-2023. All entrants will be emailed a link to participate in the online broadcast prior to the start of the event.

Presentation materials will be available on company website on https://sijoittajille.siili.com/en/ after the event.

Further information:

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Phone: +358 (0)40 4176 221, email: taru.kovanen(at)siili.com



