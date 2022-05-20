TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 20 MAY 2022 AT 9:30 (EEST)



Invitation to Taaleri Investor Day 2022 on 8 June 2022



Taaleri invites institutional investors, analysts and media representatives to its virtual Investor Day event on Wednesday 8 June 2022. The live webcast begins at 14:00 EEST at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/investor-day-2022/.

Taaleri's management will present Taaleri as an investment and report on the progress of the company's strategy, which was renewed last year. In addition to CEO Peter Ramsay and CFO Minna Smedsten, the speakers will be Taaleri's business directors.

Presentation materials will be published on the day of the event at https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations. The event and materials will be in English.



Agenda

Opening remarks

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and Investor Relations

Impact through alternatives

Peter Ramsay, CEO

Focus on continuing earnings and strong investor returns

Minna Smedsten, CFO

Business Updates

Renewable Energy – Investing in the energy transition

Kai Rintala, Director, Renewable Energy



Real Estate – A housing fund pioneer in Finland

Essi Sten, Director, Real Estate



Bioindustry – Leading the way in Europe

Tero Saarno, Director, Bioindustry



Garantia – Modernizing collateral practices

Titta Elomaa, CEO, Garantia Insurance Company



Q&A

Closing remarks

Peter Ramsay, CEO





We are looking forward to welcoming you to our virtual Investor Day 2022.

Peter Ramsay

CEO



For more information, please contact:

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, +358 40 7432177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We combine capital with talent, expertise, entrepreneurship, and a bold sense of purpose. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri’s vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.3 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com