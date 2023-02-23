|
23.02.2023 12:19:42
Invitation to Tallinna Sadam Investor Conference Webinar for the unaudited results of 2022
AS Tallinna Sadam invites all the stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the unaudited results for Q4 and 12 months 2022. The webinar is scheduled for 28 February 2023.
The webinars will be held on Microsoft Teams platform in two languages:
Webinar in Estonian starting 13.00 (EET), please use this link to join
Webinar in English starting 14.00 (EET), please use this link to join
The chairman of the management board Valdo Kalm and member of the management board / CFO Andrus Ait will be presenting the results and answering the questions. The questions will be answered after the presentation. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to e-mail: investor@ts.ee.
The recording of the webinar will be available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/.
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.
Additional information:
Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591
