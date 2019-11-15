Invitation to Tecsys' Conference Call on December 5, 2019, Covering Second Quarter FY2020 Results

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended October 31, 2019 on December 4, 2019. Tecsys President and CEO, Peter Brereton, and CFO, Mark J. Bentler, will host a conference call on December 5, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EST to present and discuss the results with the analysts.

Subject: Q2 FY2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: December 5, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

Phone number: (416) 359-3130 or (800) 659-2165

The call can be replayed until December 12, 2019 by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21933974).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 1,000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this news release relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on our website (www.tecsys.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

