EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2026



19.03.2026 / 06:45 CET/CEST



Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2026

Ladies and Gentlemen Please find attached for information purposes a copy of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2026. Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch About EPIC Suisse AG EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



File: Invitation (PDF)



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