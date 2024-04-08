|
08.04.2024 15:17:52
Invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting
The annual shareholders’ meeting will be held on
Tuesday April 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Denmark.
The distribution of profit will be addressed at the meeting and the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of DKK 2 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. This equals a pay-out ratio of 53.2% of Novonesis’ adjusted net profit for the four-month period.
Following the approval of the proposed dividend, legacy Novozymes shareholders will have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share (50.8% pay-out ratio). This equals an increase in the paid dividend of 3% compared to the dividend paid for the 2022 result.
The invitation to convene the annual shareholders’ meeting is attached in English and Danish.
Attachments
- 2024_13_AGM_Invitation
- Notice convening the annual shareholders' meeting 2024
- Indbydelse til den ordinære generalforsamling 2024
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten
|
31.01.24
|Ausblick: Novozymes A-S (B) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Novozymes A-S (B) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Novozymes A-S (B) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novozymes A-S (B) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Novozymes A-S (B)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Novozymes A-S (B)
|50,48
|-0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Indizes finden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung.