Invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting

The annual shareholders' meeting will be held on



Tuesday April 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm CET at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, Denmark.

The distribution of profit will be addressed at the meeting and the Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of DKK 2 or EUR 0.27 per A/B share for the last four months (September 1 - December 31) of 2023. This equals a pay-out ratio of 53.2% of Novonesis’ adjusted net profit for the four-month period.

Following the approval of the proposed dividend, legacy Novozymes shareholders will have received a total pay-out of the 2023 adjusted net profit of DKK 6.20 per share (50.8% pay-out ratio). This equals an increase in the paid dividend of 3% compared to the dividend paid for the 2022 result.

The invitation to convene the annual shareholders’ meeting is attached in English and Danish.

