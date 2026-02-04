Epic Suisse Aktie

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media

04.02.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 4 February 2026

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to attend our 2025 Annual Results Conference Call.

Date / Time Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 09h00 am CET
   
Speakers Roni Greenbaum, Chairman
  Arik Parizer, CEO
  Valérie Scholtes, CFO

We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE. Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.

Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event:  +41 58 310 50 00

EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Annual Report 2025 and the 2025 Annual Results Press Release on 12 March 2026, at 06h45 am CET. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/

We look forward to your participation.

Best regards,
Arik Parizer 
CEO
Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch   
About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

