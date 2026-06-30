Epic Suisse Aktie
WKN DE: A2QD4Z / ISIN: CH0516131684
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30.06.2026 10:00:04
Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media
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EPIC Suisse AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Zurich, 30 June 2026
Invitation to the Conference Call for Investors, Analysts and Media
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to attend our 2026 Half-Year Results Conference Call.
We kindly ask you to pre-register in advance for the call, by clicking HERE. Once you register, you will receive personalised dial-in numbers, passcode and PIN via email.
Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes before the beginning of the call, using the access details indicated in the email.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following number on the day of the conference call 10 to 15 minutes before the event: +41 58 310 50 00
EPIC Suisse AG will publish its Half-Year Report 2026 and the 2026 Half-Year Results Press Release on 25 August 2026, at 06h45 am CEST. At the same time the presentation slides for the conference call will be available for download at https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/
We look forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Arik Parizer
CEO
Valérie Scholtes, CFO, Epic Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio between CHF 1.6 billion and CHF 1.7 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
Additional features:
File: Invitation (PDF)
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EPIC Suisse AG
|Seefeldstrasse 5a
|8008 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 388 81 00
|E-mail:
|info@epic.ch
|Internet:
|www.epic.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0516131684
|Valor:
|51613168
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2355952
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2355952 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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