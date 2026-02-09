Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference

Invitation to the media and analysts conference March 6, 2026



09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST



Dear investor, I would like to invite you to this year's Mikron Group media and analyst conference. The event will take place physically at the SIX ConventionPoint Friday, March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m. SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, CH-8005 Zurich Presenters:

Marc Desrayaud, CEO Mikron

Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron A quick bite will be provided after the conference. I am looking forward to your participation and ask you to register in advance by clicking here ore use the QR-Code below: Best regards

Philippe Wirth

CFO Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570. Contact

Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Investor Relations Calendar

March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, publication of the 2025 Annual Report

March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m. Media and analysts conference

April 15, 2026, 3.00 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2026

