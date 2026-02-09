Mikron Aktie

Mikron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 879404 / ISIN: CH0003390066

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 08:00:24

Invitation to the media and analysts conference  March 6, 2026

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Invitation to the media and analysts conference  March 6, 2026

09.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Dear investor,

I would like to invite you to this year's Mikron Group media and analyst conference. The event will take place physically at the SIX ConventionPoint

Friday, March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m.

SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, CH-8005 Zurich

Presenters:
Marc Desrayaud, CEO Mikron
Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron

A quick bite will be provided after the conference.

I am  looking forward to your participation and ask you to register in advance by clicking here ore use the QR-Code below: 

Best regards
Philippe Wirth
CFO

 

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets very precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, automotive, and general engineering industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, Germany, Singapore, China, Lithuania, and Italy. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,570.

 
Contact
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com
 
Investor Relations Calendar
March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m.        Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, publication of the 2025 Annual Report
March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m.      Media and analysts conference
April 15, 2026, 3.00 p.m.         Annual General Meeting 2026
July 17, 2026, 7.00 a.m.          Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2026

 

Mikron® is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

Unsubscribe


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2273022  09.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mikron AG (Mikron Technology) 17,62 -0,34% Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen verbuchen Gewinne - Tokio nach klarem LDP-Wahlsieg mit Kurssprung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen