|
10.05.2021 11:22:00
Invitation to the presentation of Elekta's fiscal year 2020/21
STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) invites analysts and investors to a presentation of the fiscal year 2020/21 at 10:00 a.m. CEST on May 28. The year-end report will be published at 7:30 a.m. CET on the same day.The company's development will be presented by Elekta's President and CEO Gustaf Salford together with CFO Johan Adebäck. After the presentation, held in English, a Q&A session will follow.
The presentation will be broadcasted live on the web. It will be necessary to join the phone conference if you plan to ask questions. A recording of the webcast can be found on Elekta's website after the call.
Welcome!
Time: Friday, May 28, at 10:00 a.m. CEST
Telephone numbers to join phone conference:
UK: +44 333 300 9273
USA: +1 833 526 8383
Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73
Webcast:https://elekta-qreports.creo.se/210528
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CEST (Central European Summer Time)
About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.
