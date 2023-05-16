Invitation to the presentation of Maha Energy’s Q1 2023

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, 22 May 2023 at approximately 7:30 CEST. The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 16.00 CEST. Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CEO, and Guilherme Guidolin de Campos, CFO, will present the report and recent developments.

The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha’s website and YouTube channel. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@mahaenergy.ca or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.

Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/lpxW_FDRDYM?feature=share

For more information, please contact:

Jakob Sintring (Head of IR), Tel: +46 8 611 05 11, info@mahaenergy.ca

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 16:30 CEST on 16 May 2023.

