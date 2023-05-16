|
16.05.2023 16:30:00
Invitation to the presentation of Maha Energy’s Q1 2023
Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha” or the "Company”) will publish the interim report for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, 22 May 2023 at approximately 7:30 CEST. The Company hereby invites all interested parties to a live webcasted presentation on the same day at 16.00 CEST. Paulo Thiago Mendonça, CEO, and Guilherme Guidolin de Campos, CFO, will present the report and recent developments.
The webcast will be held in English and will be broadcasted live. An on-demand version will also be available on Maha’s website and YouTube channel. Questions to the presenters can be emailed in advance to the Company at info@mahaenergy.ca or be made directly on the day of the presentation in the YouTube Comments/Questions field.
Link to webcast: https://youtube.com/live/lpxW_FDRDYM?feature=share
For more information, please contact:
Jakob Sintring (Head of IR), Tel: +46 8 611 05 11, info@mahaenergy.ca
Miscellaneous
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 16:30 CEST on 16 May 2023.
About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates the Mafraq field in Block 70 in the Sultanate of Oman and assets in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Grayville, Illinois, USA, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and Muscat, Oman. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Maha Energy AB (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
18.05.22
|Ausblick: Maha Energy (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Maha Energy (A) legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Maha Energy (A) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.11.21
|Ausblick: Maha Energy (A) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Maha Energy (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.05.21
|Ausblick: Maha Energy (A) legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Maha Energy (A) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.21
|Ausblick: Maha Energy (A) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)