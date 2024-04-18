|
18.04.2024 09:00:00
Invitation to UPM’s webcast and conference call on Q1 2024 interim report
(UPM, Helsinki, 18 April 2024 at 10:00 EEST) – UPM will publish its Q1 2024 interim report on Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 09:30–10:00 EEST. After publishing, the report will be available on the company website at www.upm.com.
A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors begins at 13:15 EEST. The interim report will be presented in English by President and CEO Massimo Reynaudo and CFO Tapio Korpeinen. Participants can view the webcast online through this link.
Those who wish to ask questions from the management must register for the teleconference. Join the teleconference by registering here. After the registration you will be provided with phone numbers, a user ID and a conference ID to access the conference. To ask a question, press *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
The webcast will be available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00–16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 16,600 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
