Invitation to VAT Capital Markets Day 2022

VAT cordially invites you to the 2022 in-person Capital Markets Day on December 2, 2022. The management will provide insight into VATs growth ambition for the period between 2022 and 2027 across all its businesses.

Agenda: The event will start at 10.30am CET and last until 2.45pm CET including a lunch break for those participants who join the event in person. The CMD will take place at the SIX Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zurich.

During the event, the VAT management will be covering the following topics:

VAT We change the world with vacuum solutions Mike Allison, CEO VAT2B Enabling our future success Fabian Chiozza, CFO Semiconductor Solutions Group More than valves Urs Gantner, EVP Buffet lunch and informal exchange Global Service GSE Preferred partner for vacuum service solutions Joe Haggerty, SVP Advanced Industrials ADV Wide variety of markets and drivers Karin Dahlström, SVP Financial targets and capital allocation Fabian Chiozza, CFO Panel discussion and closing remarks All

In case you intend to attend in person or virtually, please pre-register by using the following link:

REGISTRATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

On December 2, 2022, VAT will publish a media release at 6.30am CET, summarizing the key messages of the Capital Markets Day. The individual presentations will then be available on the VAT website at www.vatvalve.com from approximately 10.00am CET. A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations