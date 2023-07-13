|
13.07.2023 08:00:00
Invitation: Uponor to publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2023 on 20 July 2023
Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 13 July 2023 at 9.00 am EET
Invitation: Uponor to publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2023 on 20 July 2023
Uponor Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2023 on Thursday, 20 July 2023 at around 09:00 am EEST.
A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held later on the same day, starting at 02:00 pm EEST at https://uponor.videosync.fi/2023-q2-results, hosted by Uponor Corporation’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko.
To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010201. After registration you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
All interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/2023.
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
Uponor in brief
Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Uponor Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
12.06.23
|Georg Fischer offers to buy Uponor for 2.1 billion euros (Business Times)
|
17.04.23
|Aliaxis US$2 billion Uponor approach rebuffed by main owner (Business Times)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Uponor zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Uponor öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: Uponor stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Uponor öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Uponor verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Uponor zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)