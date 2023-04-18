Uponor Corporation, Investor News, 18 April 2023 at 03:00 pm EEST

Invitation: Uponor’s Q1 results briefing on 26 April 2023

Uponor Corporation will publish its interim report for January–March 2023 on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at around 09:00 am EEST.

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held later on the same day, starting at 02:30 pm EEST at https://uponor.videosync.fi/2023-q1-results, hosted by Uponor Corporation’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko.

To ask questions, please participate in the conference call by registering at http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010145. After registration you will receive a phone number and conference ID to access the conference call. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

All interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at https://www.uponorgroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations/interim-reports/2023.

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is a leading global provider of solutions that efficiently and effectively move water through cities, buildings, and homes. We help customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities, and utilities, be more productive – and continuously find new ways to conserve, manage and provide water responsibly, unlocking its potential to provide comfort, health, and efficiency. Our safe drinking water, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions are sold in more than 80 countries. Uponor employs about 4,000 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America.

In 2022, the company’s net sales totalled approximately €1.4 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com