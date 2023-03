InVivo : INSPIRE 2.0 Study In Acute Spinal Cord Injury Fails To Meet Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) said that INSPIRE 2.0 study, which was designed to evaluate the safety and probable benefit of the company's investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, did not achieve primary endpoint of defined improvement on standard impairment scale.

Neuro-Spinal Scaffold is a bioresorbable scaffold-based device in development for patients with acute spinal cord injuries.

The company noted that it will conduct a full assessment of the study data set and plans to share its findings in full in a peer-reviewed medical venue at a later date. The company will also evaluate its strategic options and provide an update on corporate direction when appropriate.

