23.02.2023 15:00:00
Invivoscribe Diagnostic Technologies (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. Receives CAP Accreditation to Support Clinical Research Testing for Pharmaceutical Partners in China
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Invivoscribe announced that its Shanghai lab in China has received CAP accreditation.
The College of American Pathologists (CAP) is a professional organization that accredits clinical laboratories across the world. The CAP accreditation process is designed to ensure that laboratories meet or exceed the highest quality management system standards specific to patient testing. The process includes a thorough inspection of the laboratory's facilities, equipment, personnel, and processes, as well as an evaluation of the laboratory's performance and proficiency testing results. Laboratories that pass the accreditation process are awarded a CAP accreditation certificate. Accreditation by the CAP is recognized and accepted by the US federal government and most state governments as evidence of a laboratory's quality and competency. Labs in China use this standard since a similar China specific standard does not yet exist and the ISO15189 standard lacks the assay-specific details included in the CAP requirements.
Pharmaceutical companies conducting clinical research have a number of requirements that must be met in order to successfully bring a new drug or treatment to market. These include:
Invivoscribe has expertise in all of the above.
"With the addition of our CAP accreditation in China, now the entire Invivoscribe testing lab network serving the US, the EU, Japan, and China have certifications from the necessary regulatory bodies to support our pharmaceutical partners' clinical research and development needs. These labs offer an extensive oncology test menu utilizing the latest diagnostic and measurable residual disease (MRD) assays tailored to effectively identify the biomarker target, as well as the specific needs of our partner. Available assays and technologies include molecular, sequencing, gene panels, and flow cytometry panels," says Jason Gerhold, Global Director of Regulatory, Quality, and Clinical Affairs.
Companion diagnostic development also requires close collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic test manufacturers, and regulatory authorities. From initial clinical research studies through commercialization, Invivoscribe has proven we can move partners through our vertically integrated ecosystem to accelerate companion diagnostic (CDx) development and approvals. The development of a companion diagnostics is a complex process that involves several partners and multiple steps, including: biomarker discovery, development, analytical and clinical validation, regulatory approval, commercialization, and monitoring and maintenance.
With 3 CDx assay approvals by multiple regulatory bodies worldwide, and several more in development, this CAP accreditation in China is further evidence that Invivoscribe continues to expand its ability to support regional and global pharma and biopharma partners worldwide.
About Invivoscribe
Invivoscribe is a global, vertically-integrated biotechnology company dedicated to Improving Lives with Precision Diagnostics®. For almost thirty years, Invivoscribe has improved the quality of healthcare worldwide by providing high quality standardized reagents, tests, and bioinformatics tools to advance the field of precision medicine. Invivoscribe has a successful track record of partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies interested in developing and commercializing companion diagnostics, and provides expertise in both regulatory and laboratory services. Providing distributable kits, as well as clinical trial services through its globally located clinical lab subsidiaries (LabPMM), Invivoscribe is an ideal partner from diagnostic development, through clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and commercialization.
